Fire destroys Mediterranean restaurant in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a Mediterranean restaurant in northeast Wichita early Wednesday morning.

Wichita fire crews responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a fire at Petra Restaurant, located in a strip mall at 21st and Woodlawn.

According to fire officials, crews arrived at the scene and saw fire showing from the three store fronts on the far west of the building and made it a second alarm.

“We operated in an offensive mode until we discovered that up on the roof there was an HVAC system and flames were omitting from the roof lines, so we moved then to a defensive mode,” said Fire Chief Tammy Snow.

Snow said they don’t know what caused the fire, as it is still under investigation.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar spoke to a fire investigator, who said the investigation will begin later in the morning. As of right now, crews will remain on standby to monitor hot spots.

KSN will continue to follow the investigation and bring you updates.