Fire destroys Mediterranean restaurant in NE Wichita

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a Mediterranean restaurant in northeast Wichita early Wednesday morning.

Wichita fire crews responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a fire at Petra Restaurant, located in a strip mall at 21st and Woodlawn.

According to fire officials, crews arrived at the scene and saw fire showing from the three store fronts on the far west of the building and made it a second alarm.

“We operated in an offensive mode until we discovered that up on the roof there was an HVAC system and flames were omitting from the roof lines, so we moved then to a defensive mode,” said Fire Chief Tammy Snow.

Snow said they don’t know what caused the fire, as it is still under investigation.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar spoke to a fire investigator, who said the investigation will begin later in the morning. As of right now, crews will remain on standby to monitor hot spots.

KSN will continue to follow the investigation and bring you updates.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s