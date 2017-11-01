Family in disbelief after Tamsen Kayzer’s shocking death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been more than 48 hours since a woman’s body was found in rural Sedgwick County.

Tamsen Kayzer’s body was found in on the 10800 block of South Meridian near Peck.

While the search for the suspect continues, KSN sat down with Tamsen’s family to learn more about her.

The family told KSN Tamsen was a friend to everybody and she will be deeply missed. While they’re remembering fond memories of her, they’re also looking for answers about what happened.

“She was always there, she was my mom, I loved her and she loved me,” said Skylar Mckinley, Tamsen Kayzer’s son.

Skylar Mckinley says he’s holding on to memories of the mother he lost.

“I wish I could’ve spent so much more time with her, if I knew that was the last time I was going to see her. I just couldn’t believe it,” said Mckinley.

On Monday, Skylar learned of his mom’s death at school.

“I didn’t want to believe it I still don’t believe it, these past few days you wake up and feel empty, like a piece of me is just missing,” said Mckinley.

Police say Tamsen’s body was found next to a country road. Investigators are still looking for a suspect.

Loved ones called Tamsen the backbone of the family. They say losing her is overwhelming.

“We just love her and we miss her, and it sucks that she was taken away from us, like it really sucks,” said Gabriel Krovas, Tamsen Kayzer’s nephew.

“She was a beautiful person, inside and out, she made friends with everybody,” said Nicki Krovas, Tamsen Kayzer’s sister.

“She just lit up the room, you’d smile, you laughed when you were around her,” said Gabriel.

The family says Tamsen was a loving mother to her three kids, a sister, and a grandmother as well. They want closure over her untimely death.

“I don’t want it to be like we’re never going to know, I want to know,” said Nicki.

One of Tamsen’s friends reached out to KSN and said she meant everything to her, and said she had just talked to her last Saturday, just two days before she was found.

