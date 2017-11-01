Emergency crews respond to active shooting at Goodwill Industries of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews responded to the Goodwill Industries of Kansas Administration building near 32nd and Webb Wednesday morning. 911 dispatch received a call from the location around 8:42 a.m. of an active shooter situation.

An individual at the building located live ammunition, and a call was made to 911.

“The ammunition was given to a security officer inside of the building. A third-party called 911 indicating an active shooter,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Multiple officers from the Wichita and BelAire police responded along with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The building was evacuated to make sure no one was in danger. There were no suspects located, and no shots were fired.

“We are continuing to investigate the situation as far as the live ammunition,” added Davidson.

Report of active shooter in the 3300 block of N. Webb is unfounded as of this time. Officers still investigating. — Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) November 1, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.