Emergency crews respond to active shooting at Goodwill Industries of Kansas

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews responded to the Goodwill Industries of Kansas Administration building near 32nd and Webb Wednesday morning. 911 dispatch received a call from the location around 8:42 a.m. of an active shooter situation.

An individual at the building located live ammunition, and a call was made to 911.

“The ammunition was given to a security officer inside of the building. A third-party called 911 indicating an active shooter,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Multiple officers from the Wichita and BelAire police responded along with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The building was evacuated to make sure no one was in danger. There were no suspects located, and no shots were fired.

“We are continuing to investigate the situation as far as the live ammunition,” added Davidson.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s