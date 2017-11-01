Early Morning Multi-Alarm Strip Mall Fire

KSNW Published:
Fire tore through strip mall at 21st and Woodlawn November 1st 2017.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An early morning fire tore apart a portion a strip mall in northeast Wichita.

The fire was reported shortly after 2:00 a.m. by Wichita Police officers. The strip mall is located  at 1640 east 21st street.

On arrival, fire crews found a portion of the strip mall fully engulfed. Flames were seen coming from the three store fronts on the buildings west side. They immediately made it a three alarm fire. The main portion of the strip mall impacted was the Mediterranean restaurant Petra. Fire crews say the building is a total loss.

Fire officials say 20 units responded to the fire. Fire crews did discover an HVAC system on the roof with flames emitting. They are not saying this is what caused the fire but fire crews are continuing their investigation.

We have a crew on the scene and we will continue to bring any new updates as we get new information.

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s