Early Morning Multi-Alarm Strip Mall Fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An early morning fire tore apart a portion a strip mall in northeast Wichita.

The fire was reported shortly after 2:00 a.m. by Wichita Police officers. The strip mall is located at 1640 east 21st street.

On arrival, fire crews found a portion of the strip mall fully engulfed. Flames were seen coming from the three store fronts on the buildings west side. They immediately made it a three alarm fire. The main portion of the strip mall impacted was the Mediterranean restaurant Petra. Fire crews say the building is a total loss.

Fire officials say 20 units responded to the fire. Fire crews did discover an HVAC system on the roof with flames emitting. They are not saying this is what caused the fire but fire crews are continuing their investigation.

We have a crew on the scene and we will continue to bring any new updates as we get new information.