Barton Co. sheriff issued summons following KBI investigation

Barton County Sheriff Brian J. Bellendir. (KSN Photo)

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellinder has been issued a summons to appear in Barton County District Court following an investigation by KBI agents.

According to Melissa Underwood with the KBI, Bellinder is alleged to have mistreated a confined person while serving an arrest warrant on August 10. The mistreatment of a confined person is a level A misdemeanor.

Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen will serve as special prosecutor for the case.

No other details have been released.

