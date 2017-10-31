Wichita Police do trick-or-treat duty

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tonight was different for Wichita police officer Chad Spaulding. He made a lot of hungry trick-or-treaters happy this Halloween.

Officer Spaulding had an important duty this holiday.

Every Halloween, Spaulding says he looks for trick-or-treaters and tracks them down – a task he says, is always fun.

“Who’s not happy to get candy? I’m having a hard time staying out of it myself,” said Chad Spaulding, Wichita Police.

And an enjoyable surprise to some people.

“I thought oh they’re going to get us for the barrel,” said Meg Hays, Wichita.

Spaulding says other officers take a bag of candy with them on Halloween, and it’s more than just handing out the treats.

“For us to be able to get out and talk to them and just develop a rapport helps us in our job later on,” said Spaulding.

And others take notice.

“Getting something good to eat, free delicious it’s a good thing,” said Martecia Cooper, Wichita.

“Gets the police out, and show support for the kids and I think they’re just doing a wonderful job,” said Harlan Kenmore, Wichita.

Including the young people trick or treating tonight.