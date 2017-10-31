White House releases official Trump portrait

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is releasing official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday.

The two are smiling in their photos, captured in front of an American flag, with Trump wearing a blue tie and Pence in a red one. White House photographers Shealah Craighead and Myles Cullen made the photos of Trump and Pence, respectively.

The photos are traditionally hung in government buildings across the country and in U.S. embassies world-wide. The release comes more than nine months after the pair was sworn-in, during which time the spaces were occupied by empty picture frames.

Trump sat for his official portrait in January, according to the White House schedule. The White House is not explaining the delay in release.