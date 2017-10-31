Tickets for 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball first/second rounds available Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena announced today that all-session tickets for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First/Second Rounds will be available to the general public on Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m.

All-Session tickets are priced at $240 and $270 and will be available for purchase through Select-A-Seat. Ticket sales for this event will be available online only at www.selectaseat.com; ticket sales will not be available in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena, or by phone.

Fans can purchase The NCAA Experience official ticket and hospitality packages now through PrimeSport, the Official Ticket and Hospitality Provider of the NCAA. Additionally, beginning February 2018, tickets can be bought and sold directly with other fans through the official NCAA Ticket Exchange. The NCAA Ticket Exchange allows fans to sell and buy official tickets online in an NCAA approved, safe and 100% guaranteed environment.

The four First Round contests on Thursday, March 15, 2018 and two Second Round matchups on Saturday, March 17 will all take place at Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.