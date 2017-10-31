The Latest: Trump briefed on New York bicycle path deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a vehicle driving onto a bike path and gunfire near the World Trade Center site and memorial (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the vehicle that drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center and struck several people.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president and New York native has been briefed by White House chief of staff John Kelly and “will be continually updated as more details are known.”

Sanders says, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”

A law enforcement official says at least six people were killed and at least nine people were injured when a rented van struck them on Tuesday.

—Associated Press writer Colleen Long in New York contributed.

___

___

4:35 p.m.

A law enforcement official says at least six people were killed and nine injured when a rented van drove on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York City.

The official was familiar with the investigation but wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The driver of the rented Home Depot van emerged from the vehicle screaming. The official says the man had two imitation firearms.

Police say the man was shot by officers and is in custody.

The official says it is being investigated as a possible case of terrorism.

—Associated Press writer Colleen Long in New York contributed.

___

4:25 p.m.

New York City police say there are “several fatalities and numerous people injured” after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

The department writes on Twitter that the suspect got out of the vehicle displaying imitation firearms and was shot by police officers. Police say the person is in custody.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near the World Trade Center says he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.

A witness says the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

___

4 p.m.

Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene Tuesday witnessed at least two bodies lying motionless on the path beneath tarps.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody. The department says it’s unclear whether anyone was shot.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street says he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.

A witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

___

3:50 p.m.

Police are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center site and memorial, and witnesses say a vehicle drove down a popular bike path and struck pedestrians and cyclists.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody Tuesday.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene saw at least one person lying motionless on the Manhattan bike path.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near a community college and a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.

It’s unclear how many people have been injured or whether anyone was killed.

___

3:35 p.m.

Police are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center site and memorial.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody Tuesday.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen in Manhattan near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college and a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.