Suspect in emaciated dog case to appear in court

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they have identified a suspect in an emaciated pit bull case. The pitbull, named Aayda, was dumped October 9 in the 1800 block of North Arkansas.

On Tuesday, Wichita police said they identified a suspect after multiple tips were left to Crime Stoppers. The suspect has yet to make his first court appearance.

“The original 911 caller was actually the owner of the dog. This led to further investigation which led to charges of misdemeanor animal cruelty and making a false police report,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The pitbull was taken to a veterinarian, and she was placed into a foster home with Mark Walker and Jeff Mosch. The dog is doing much better.

Police said if you have difficulty caring for an animal, there are several places for resources. You can call the humane society, a local veterinarian, or WPD Animal Services.

