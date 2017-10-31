Sheriff looking for suspect in homicide after woman’s body was found Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff is investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found Monday in southern Sedgwick County.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a passerby found a woman lying next to the road near the train tracks in the 10800 block of South Meridian. Responding deputies noticed trauma to the woman’s body, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Tamsen R. Kayzer of Wichita.

The sheriff’s department said they are looking for a suspect, 40-year-old Darnell D. Coleman from Wichita. Coleman weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff would like to talk to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the railroad crossing in the 10800 block of South Meridian between 11 p.m. Sunday, October 29th, and 8 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about Coleman’s whereabouts or information about suspicious activity in the 10800 block of South Meridian can call 911, or Sheriff’s Investigations at 316-660-5300, or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 316-267-2111.

