Missouri foundation to study harassment in Kansas politics

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Missouri-based foundation that promotes gender equality will work with Kansas lawmakers to improve the Legislature’s sexual harassment policy.

Senate President Susan Wagle says attorneys for the Women’s Foundation will work with the legislative counsel and make recommendations in December to the Legislative Coordinating Council.

The Topeka News-Capital reports the foundation’s work comes amid accusations from some women that they were harassed or assaulted and legislative leaders did not adequately respond. The foundation did similar work with the Missouri Legislature in 2015.

Wagle said she would like to find out more about the extent of sexual harassment in state politics. She said it has been hard to investigate claims the women made last week because they have not identified their alleged harassers.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s