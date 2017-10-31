Man ordered to repay for court-appointed attorney after buying $76,000 car

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita man was ordered to pay the government back for his court-appointed attorney after authorities discovered he bought a luxury car while his case was pending.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release that a federal judge on Tuesday ordered Antoine Beasley to pay the federal treasury $34,640. That’s the amount Beasley paid on a 2015 Audi A7 Quattro.

Beasley was sentenced earlier this month to just over five years in prison on gun and drug charges. He had said he was indigent and was given a court-appointed attorney during his case.

After sentencing, it was discovered that while the case was pending Beasley spent $76,715 on the Audi. On his credit application, he said he had a monthly income of $10,000, not counting his wife’s income.

