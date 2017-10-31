Main Street Kansas: KSN goes ghost hunting in Wichita’s Delano District

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita and the Delano District have a rich history from cowboys to gun fights to ladies of the night. Those days have come and gone but, have those old west characters really left?

In honor of Halloween, KSN teamed up with a group of paranormal investigators to go ghost hunting in Delano.

From the outside of Salon 535 At The Perfect Touch it looks like your typical Delano Business.

Inside, hair stylists like Stacy Floyd are busy at work. but, they she says they’ve had some pretty weird experiences.

“Once, we heard a woman scream, and then, clocks have flown off the walls, things fly off of tables,” said Floyd.

Legend has it the building is haunted by the apparition of a woman and phantom cowboy. But, could this just be a case of an over active imagination? KSN asked Salon Owner Jill Nuss.

“I believe it, totally believe it. But, I’m interested to see what they found,” said Nuss.

Hill turned to “Road Trip Paranormal-Everyday Legacy Paranormal” for answers. While the team takes spirits seriously, KSN asked team leader Jason Roberts, are ghosts real?

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years. If I don’t believe in what we are doing or capturing, then, what we are offering to people,” said Roberts

The team has the full gamut of ghost hunting gadgets.

“Catch it on video, that’s the holy grail of paranormal. Audio recorders capture all the EVP’s we get a lot of evidence,” said Roberts. “We captured some things that went bump in the night. Also, what are called spirit orbs, supposedly not dust. But, real ghost energy.”

So, is the salon haunted? The team revealed their results with the salon’s owners. Jason says they captured electric voice phenomena on digital recorders that said, “get out now” and a woman screaming.

It certainly sounded creepy, we asked Jill Nuss what she thought about the evidence collected?

“I was expecting, I thought there might be some there. But, there’s way more than I thought there would be as far as activity,” said Nuss.

Now though, she’ll have to convince her business partner to stick around.

“She’s scared, she’s very afraid now,” said Nuss.

A Main Street Kansas that’s a bit frightful indeed.

Jason says there are many famous haunted spots around Wichita. Some are businesses you might know.

But, your neighbors could be dealing with a ghost problem too.

