Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Andover Central soccer both advance to state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Andover Central boys’ soccer are both advancing to Friday’s state semifinal matchup after convincing wins.

The Crusaders scored three first-half goals against Newton to win by that margin, and will now face Blue Valley Southwest on Friday at 5 p.m. at Maize High School. Andover Central pulled away in the second half to beat Hays 4-0. They will play Spring Hill on Friday at 7 p.m. in Olathe. McPherson and Dodge City were other area schools that also advanced to Friday’s state semifinals.

