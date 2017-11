WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hesston just missed out on a 3A state title this past year. They started out their 2017 postseason run with a dominant 47-6 win over Trinity Catholic.

The Swathers led 28-0 at the half, and never looked back. Next up is a matchup against undefeated Conway Springs on Saturday. That game will take place at 7 p.m. for a shot at sectionals.