Halloween safety tips

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Halloween is an exciting time, but it can also be dangerous.

KSN’s Amanda spoke to officials at Via Christi Health about ways to avoid an unexpected trip to the emergency room tonight.

According to community health director Ronda Lusk, parents and kids should follow the “Four C’s.”

Costumes: Sometimes costumes purchased impair a child’s field of vision, constrict breathing, or prevent arms and legs from functioning normally. Be mindful that costumes with fake knives or guns can cause injuries, and may be mistaken for a real weapon.

Candy: Lusk said it’s important parents look through their child’s trick-or-treat bag, as the biggest danger comes from choking and food allergies.

Candles: Hospital officials said sometimes they see kids come into the ER whose costume got a little too close to an open flame and received burn injuries.

Cars: This is the one night where hospitals see a lot of child pedestrian injuries. According to Lusk, twice as many child pedestrians are killed while walking on Halloween compared to other days of the year.

“A lot of times kids try to dart in between cars in the middle of a block, and a lot of times people may be having a party so there may be a lot of cars parked on the street,” said Lusk. “So we want kids to be sure and cross at the appropriate places and use the sidewalks if they can.”

Lusk also suggested wearing reflective strips on costumes or other clothing. These can be purchased at costume or party stores.

Halloween: Fun or full of fear?

While some kids are excited for Halloween, others might stay home because of fear or anxiety around what could be a spooky holiday.

WATCH: Via Christi officials offer ways parents can help children who are scared of Halloween.