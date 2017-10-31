Groups in Wichita working to get city ready for NCAA tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The countdown to the NCAA games in Wichita continues.

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m., you’ll be able to get buy your tickets online.

Thousands are expected to come to the area. Is Wichita ready?

“Together all of us are working with other partners such as downtown development and others to make sure that everybody is in sync with all of the information, so that we are ready to roll out the red carpet and welcome fans to Wichita,” says Susie Santo, President and CEO of Visit Wichita.

Susie Santo says visit Wichita is working with several groups along with the city to improve downtown Wichita.

That’s why many times you’ll see construction cones.

The city of Wichita is working to improve Douglas Avenue and the area around Old Town. The city sent KSN this list of things they have done and are currently working on.

Bob Hanson, President of with the Wichita Sports Commission, says they will be ready for the crowds.

“The Q-Line will be running they will have special parking over, maybe, by Exploration Place by the baseball stadium,” says Hanson.

The city has also been asking for public input on Naftgzer Park, which sits right outside the stadium.

Earlier this year the council approved financing to improve it but it could be stretch to see it finished for the tournament.

“Naftzger Park, I don’t think it is going to be ready for it. It has been kind of delayed and we were hoping it would all be done and ready to go with but it doesn’t look it is going to be ready,” says Hanson.

Fans will have a chance to get tickets this coming Saturday during an online only sale at 10 a.m.

You will only be able to buy the tickets online here.

If you want a seat, you’ll need to act fast.

“It is about sold out. There are a few tickets left I think for the public, but we are a basketball city and we are very lucky that all 15,000 seats are going to be used,” says Hanson.

KSN is told there may be fewer than 700 tickets available for the public.