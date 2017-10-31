Emaciated dog case sheds light on options for those who can’t care for their pets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has identified a suspect who left a dog to die in a north Wichita alley.

The dog, two and a half year old Aadya was found earlier this month in the 18-hundred block of North Arkansas Avenue.

A person called police, saying he saw someone dump the emaciated dog. However, it turns out, he was lying.

WPD now says the man who reported the dog was its owner.

Police say the man will be charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and filing a false police report.

If convicted, the suspect could face up to a year in jail.

It has been more than two weeks since Aadya was put in the care of Jeff Moshe and Mark Walker.

“We’ve had her, on Saturday, it was two weeks and we’ve probably put 11 pounds of weight on her total,” said Moshe.

Moshe says he is still trying to grasp why the lovable pit bull puppy was left in that north Wichita alley.

“I think the hardest thing is just how do you let something get as bad as she was and not ask for help,” said Moshe.

So what are the options available to those who are having trouble caring for their pet?

Lt. Brian Sigman, the Commander for Wichita Animal Services says help isn’t something that is hard to find.

“The one thing we recommend is get a hold of one of the local rescues,” said Lt. Sigman. “They can also get a hold of the humane society and actually surrender that animal over to the humane society,” Lt. Sigman added.

Lt. Brian Sigman spoke about what services are available, in particular, at the Wichita Animal Shelter.

“Say somebody is homeless or you have a veteran that could be sick is getting ready to go into the hospital and is going to be unable to take care of their pet, the one thing we do offer here at the animal shelter is a temporary stay here, we will house that animal for up to two weeks,” said Lt. Sigman.

While Moshe and Walker believe there is now some justice for Aadya, they are trying to concentrate on all the good her story has brought to them and so many others.

“If this is all we ever have this whole month, or two and a half weeks, it’s only been two and a half weeks, has been worth it, has been an incredible, incredible journey for us,” said Walker.

Lt. Sigman says they also provide services for people who are wanting to drop off stray pets.

He says there is a pet drop off box outside the facility, where people can fill out paperwork and leave the pet overnight in a secured box.