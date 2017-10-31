Chiefs Defeat Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs proved Monday night they can play a little defense, too.

The same group that struggled to contain the Steelers and Raiders in back-to-back losses shut down Denver, picking off Trevor Siemian three times, picking up two fumbles and taking one of them back for a touchdown in a 29-19 victory over their AFC West rivals.

It was precisely the kind of dominant performance the Chiefs (6-2) needed against the Broncos (3-4), whose own league-leading defense held Alex Smith and Co. in check all night.

“Our defense really stepped up tonight,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “They showed a lot of fire.”

Harrison Butker kicked five field goals for Kansas City, and Smith threw for 202 yards and a touchdown. Most of it went to Travis Kelce, who hauled in seven balls for 133 yards and the score.

But it was the turnovers that proved to be the difference in the game.

“That’s insane,” said Broncos coach Vance Joseph, who declined to say whether a quarterback change may be necessary. “You can’t win when you turn the ball over five times. The guys worked too hard to have a big game to give it away five times.”