Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff to speak at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, is speaking at Kansas State University.

Dunford’s Nov. 27 appearance is part of the Landon Lecture series. The series is named for former Kansas Gov. Alf Landon, who was the 1936 Republican nominee for president. The series was established in 1966 to bring in speakers to discuss issues facing business, politics and international relations.

Dunford became the 19th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in October 2015. He serves as the principal military adviser to the president, secretary of defense and National Security Council.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

