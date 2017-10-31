A puppy stolen from his bed, returned home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A puppy is back with his family today, after being taken from his bed just 24 hours ago.

“I got a call when I was at work that someone had kicked down our front door and broken into the house,” said resident, Amy May.

The Wichita Police Department got a call from Amy’s neighbor who had recorded the burglary on her phone.

“I’m very thankful for my neighbor and happy that she didn’t approach the people who broke in; that could have been very dangerous.”

Amy said when she got to her house, it was hardly a home. Nearly everything had been taken.

“I mean, they even took my toothpaste and cosmetics,” she said. “They also took all my towels, cleaned out my freezer; I mean, they took just about everything of value.”

The thieves also took Amy’s 8-week-old puppy, Gus Gus.

“We got Gus Gus for my grandson,” said Amy’s mom Kim Hodges. “He has PTSD and Gus is a therapy dog.”

Not even 24 hours after their home was burglarized, they got another call from the Wichita Police Department saying that they found their puppy and some of their belongings.

“There was a lot of tears when we went to pick him up, from everyone involved, officers included.”

Amy says she is beyond thankful for the patrol south team that brought Gus Gus back but she admits to being traumatized by the burglary.

“It’s a weird feeling and invasion of privacy, knowing that someone had been casing my home where my 4 children live.”

Police have arrested one man and have the identity of a second suspect.

“It’s with the help of the community that we found the dog,” said officer Charley Davidson.