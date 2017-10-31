80 pounds of explosives found in Barton County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials discovered a large amount of abandoned commercial explosives in a dilapidated building. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday about two miles north of Great Bend.

This morning, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Wichita Police Department Bomb Squad arrived to assist with the removal and destruction of the items. Approximately 40 shaped charges were located, as well as several hundred blasting caps and a considerable quantity of detonation cord. Some items were destroyed on-site. Others were transported to the Sedgwick County bomb unit.

The sheriff’s department said they believe the explosives were left over from a defunct oilfield logging and perforating business. The owners of that business are now deceased.

