Wingnuts: Rose not retained as manager for 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wingnuts and General Manager Josh Robertson announced today that the contract of manager Pete Rose Jr. will not be extended beyond the 2017 season.

“As our end of season evaluation began, we talked about the past year, future goals, and what steps the Wingnuts need to take for next season’s campaign,” Robertson said. “We feel it’s in the best interest of our organization that we have a new approach with the manager position. I have the utmost respect for Pete, and want to thank him for all that he has done with the Wingnuts. We appreciate his professionalism and dedication the past two seasons, and wish him nothing but success in the future.”

Rose was named the 3rd manager in Wingnuts history on February 16, 2016. He led the Wingnuts to the American Association Championship Series in each of his two seasons at the helm, in both instances falling to the Winnipeg Goldeyes in five games. During his tenure, Wichita finished with a 122-77 regular season record, going 10-7 in postseason contests.

“Me and my family love Wichita, it’s an amazing place with outstanding fans,” Rose said. “We had a good two-year run, and we left it all out on the field with no reason to hang our heads. The Wingnuts organization is a great place to work, and I’ll miss going to work every day in Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.”

The Wingnuts search for a new manager is underway.

