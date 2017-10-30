Wichita airport planning snow removal exercise, without snow

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Wichita airport officials aren’t waiting for the snow to hit to do a so-called snow rodeo.

The airport says in a news release that it’s planning Tuesday to practice snow removal operations without any snow. The event starts at 10 a.m. and lasts for a couple of hours.

Assistant Airport Director Brad Christopher says the purpose is give staff time to train without the added stress of actual weather.

Intermittent closures on the two parallel runways are not expected to cause an airport closure or traveling delays for the public.

