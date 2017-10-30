Thursday at 10: His father’s legacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In 2005 Greenwood County Sheriff Matt Samuels was shot and killed while serving a warrant. 12 years later and the Samuels name lives on.

His son, Heath Samuels, is finishing up his first term as sheriff in Greenwood County. Fulfilling his father’s legacy. Samuels says it is something he has always dreamed of doing.

Now he has set his sights on finishing what his father started, while also creating a legacy of his own.

Tune in Thursday night at 10 to hear how Sheriff Samuels is using his past pain to pave the way for a better future in Greenwood County.