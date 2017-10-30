Police: One suspect arrested in stolen puppy case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said one suspect has been arrested and another identified in a stolen puppy case.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning. The suspects broke into a home in the area of Pawnee and Palisade. The victim’s bulldog puppy is still missing

Please call 911 or Patrol South 316-350-3400 with any information.

