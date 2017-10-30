Police looking for suspects who stole a puppy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for two suspects caught on camera stealing a puppy and numerous items.

It happened around 10 a.m. this morning. The suspects broke into a home in the area of Pawnee and Palisade.

Numerous items and a bulldog puppy were taken. If you recognize either suspect or vehicle below, please call 911 or Patrol South 316-350-3400.

