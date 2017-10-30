More horses test positive for EIA

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two more horses in Finney County have tested positive for equine infectious anemia and were euthanized 60 days after they had tested negative.

This comes after a dozen horses in Finney and Kearny counties were affected by an EIA outbreak back in August.

“I think anyone who owns horses in the area had some concern about what the potential affects could be for their operation or their hobby,” said Keith Bryant, who cares for horses at the feed lot he manages in Finney County.

Bryant takes the threat seriously and is careful when bringing new horses to the lot.

“Typically what we do is we have a quarantine period if there are going to be any new horses that come in,” he said. “We make sure that if those horses came across state lines that they’re been, that they’re had the appropriate paperwork with them.”

He’s careful to follow his vet’s orders on regular testing and vaccines.

That, combined with the lot’s distance from other horses in the county, is a comfort.

“We’re not concerned now that there are any issues that could affect us here at this facility.”

For those with horses in the city, the Kansas Department of Agriculture says the new infections are only in the original source of the outbreak.

“The transfer outside of those original positives is very limited to almost negligible, because it is a blood-born disease,” said Dr. Justin Smith, the department’s Animal Health Commissioner. “It does take blood to blood transfer.”

One effect of the dropping temperature is that flies begin to die off. Fewer flies means fewer chances for EIA to spread any farther.

As for the horses that are in quarantine, officials will re-test them in 60 days.