Lawrence will allow concealed weapons in public buildings

By Published: Updated:
Conceal and Carry (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The city of Lawrence will allow anyone with a proper permit to carry concealed firearms to bring weapons into public buildings starting in January.

The Lawrence Journal World reports City Attorney Toni Wheeler says Lawrence has decided to allow concealed weapons now because the law requires additional security measures if they are banned.

Wheeler says the city won’t be in position to reinstate its ban on concealed weapons unless it adds more security guards and metal detectors to certain buildings.

Mayor Leslie Soden says she’s open to adding more security at certain buildings, but cost is a major concern and she doesn’t want to burden the budget.

