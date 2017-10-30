Kansas woman’s death investigated as apparent homicide

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in rural northern Kansas as an apparent homicide.

The Riley County Police Department said in a news release Sunday that victim was 48-year-old Carrie Alicia Jones, of Junction City. The department received a call Saturday after her body was found in the southern part of the county.

The release didn’t say how she died. The investigation is ongoing. Tipsters could receive up to $1,000 for information.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s