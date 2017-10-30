Kansas woman’s death investigated as apparent homicide

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in rural northern Kansas as an apparent homicide.

The Riley County Police Department said in a news release Sunday that victim was 48-year-old Carrie Alicia Jones, of Junction City. The department received a call Saturday after her body was found in the southern part of the county.

The release didn’t say how she died. The investigation is ongoing. Tipsters could receive up to $1,000 for information.

