WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks will play their second exhibition game tomorrow against Pittsburg State, as the regular season gets closer and closer to getting underway.

Kansas looked solid, especially on offense against Missouri in their Showdown For Relief. Now they’ll try to continue progressing against the Division Two Gorillas. The game starts at 7 p.m. and can be seen on Jayhawk TV.