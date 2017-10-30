‘I heard gunshots and ran’ girl speaks out on nearly fatal party

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday morning police responded to the 1900 block of South MacArthur. A call had come in that gunshots were heard within a Halloween party. Shortly after police arrived, a 23-year-old man was transported to the hospital and dozens of others stood by stunned at what they just witnesses.

“At first I didn’t know what was going on,” said Taylor Johnson, who was at the party that night. “I thought everything was fine and then my friend grabbed my hand and said we have to get out of here.”

Johnson said in a matter of 30 seconds, the fun and exciting Halloween party turned into a terrifying experience of getting trampled and hearing gunshots.

“I felt like my feet weren’t even on the ground, everyone was just trying to get out.”

Luckily, Taylor and her friends were able to make it out of the party, unharmed but she says this event has made her think twice about going out.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” she said. “I don’t think anyone goes to a party and expects it to get shot up or anything like that. Just to be in any type of danger, I’m sure you’re aware of it but you don’t expect it.”

Over 20 police units were on the 1900 block of West MacArthur when the KSN crew arrived early Sunday morning. Right now they do not have a description of the shooter but ask anyone that was at that party, or witnessed the fight, to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.