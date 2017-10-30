Husband, wife who survived Las Vegas shooting die in crash

People visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival died several weeks after the Oct. 1 massacre in an auto crash.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community in Riverside County, California, and burst into flames on Oct. 16.

At the music festival, Dennis Carver jumped on top of his wife to shield her from bullets. They managed to run away from the shooting and were not injured.

Brooke Carver, the couple’s 20-year-old daughter, says her parents had grown deeper in love in the weeks after the shooting.

