Friends remember Griffin Cruise as an outgoing, beautiful person

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police continue to investigate after a woman was found dead inside a truck Sunday morning.

Police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 1400 block of South Topeka.

She’s been identified as 20-year-old Griffin Cruise.

Police say her body did not have any obvious signs of trauma.

This afternoon, Newman University announced they were suspending three baseball players who’d held a party Saturday night, across the street from where police say Griffin’s truck was parked.

KSN talked with some of Griffin’s friends, who said they are stunned by her death and don’t know what led to it.

“Griffin was like the coolest most outgoing I know, she was shy at times, but then she had big moments,” said Allen Hommertzheim, Wichita.

“Definitely goofy. Um, always joking around. Um, bubbly. Laughs all the time,” said Abigail Roush, Wichita.

That’s how Abigail Roush will always remember the friend she grew up with and had hoped to see this week.

“…and she just said I miss you so much and I said the same thing and we were planning on hanging out this week and obviously that didn’t get to happen,” said Roush.

Roush says she was at the library Sunday when Griffin’s mom called with the news.

“…and from the moment that she said they found Griffin’s body in her truck, I like fell to the floor crying,” said Roush.

Now as police investigate what killed her, Roush says she will try to focus on the good memories they shared.

“Griffin was just a beautiful person and there’s not a day that this is not going to, there’s never going to be a day that this is going to okay, or I’m going to be okay about it,” said Roush.

One of Griffin’s friends, who could not speak on camera, said she was the purest person he had ever known. Another described her as cool and outgoing. Funeral arrangements are still pending.