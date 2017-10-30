Body found in southern Sedgwick County

PECK, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday morning.

It happened in the 10800 block of South Meridian. It is between 103rd and 111th Street South.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Lin Dehning said Meridian in that area will be closed as crews investigate. He said the body was discovered around 8 a.m.

KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for the latest updates online.

