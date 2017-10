WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bishop Carroll boys’ soccer team took care of business at home, beating Maize 3-0 to earn a ticket to the 5A state semifinals this Friday.

Carson Lee scored all three goals for the Golden Eagles, who are now 17-1-1 on the year, and riding a 14-game winning streak heading into state. Afterwards, the hero of tonight’s match talked about how his team is playing heading into this weekend.