Woman’s body found in Wichita Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Wichita Sunday morning in the area of 1400 S. Topeka.

A 20-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside of a pickup truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 37-year-old man found the woman in the truck. She did not have any obvious signs of trauma.

“The man did not know the woman. He was in the area. I don’t know how he came across her,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Police aren’t releasing many details and are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.

