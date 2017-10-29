Woman’s body found in Wichita Sunday

By Published: Updated:
Wichita police said a woman's body was found in the 1400 block of South Topeka Sunday morning. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Wichita Sunday morning in the area of 1400 S. Topeka.

A 20-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside of a pickup truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 37-year-old man found the woman in the truck. She did not have any obvious signs of trauma.

“The man did not know the woman. He was in the area. I don’t know how he came across her,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Police aren’t releasing many details and are continuing to investigate. If anyone has any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s