Wichita Police investigating two armed robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two local businesses were robbed at gunpoint in the early hours of Sunday.

The first happened around 6:30 a.m. at the McDonalds located in the 4800 block of South Broadway.

A 35-year-old employee says a suspect came in, pointed a gun at her, and demanded money.

After the money was taken, the suspect ran away.

The second robbery happened around 7 a.m., this time at the Circle K located in the 1300 block of North Oliver.

Police say an armed suspect took money and also ran away from the scene.

The Wichita Police Department is investigating the two robberies as one case.

Officers ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.