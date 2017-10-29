Vandals target KC church with racist symbols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – Concord Fortress of Hope Church members discovered racist comments and symbols early Sunday morning after their church was vandalized.

Parishioners were met with a swastika, KKK, and the N-word spray-painted on the front doors before the 8:00 a.m. Sunday service.

The Kansas City Police Department says suspects broke into a vending machine, the financial office and lit a chair on fire. Bomb and Arson investigators, along with the ATF are investigating.

Kansas City Councilman Quentin Lucas tweeted that the vandalism would not stop the morning services. “Fools think they’re gonna keep us from worshipping this morning,” and “Racist vandals and arsonists not slowing down 8am service at @concordhope church,” he tweeted.

The fire department was called to the church at 11050 W. Longview Pkwy, about 6:24 this morning on a fire alarm. Reports indicated a sprinkler in the office was activated. There’s no word on if the two incidents are connected.

Church was held at 8:00 a.m., and another service was scheduled at 10:00 a.m.

