Shooting leaves one critically injured in south Wichita

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for a suspect after a shooting left one man critically injured Sunday.

According to Officer Charley Davidson, it happened around 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of West MacArthur.

Davidson said officers arrived at the scene of a large party and found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

