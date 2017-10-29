Police identify body found in rural Riley County

Grant Stephens and Corrine Dorrian Published: Updated:

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has identified the body found in rural Riley County on Saturday.

The Riley County Police Department says they received a call about the discovery of a dead body around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived on scene they located the body of a middle-aged white female.

Police have identified the woman as Carrie Alicia Jones, 48, of Junction City. Initial investigation by police revealed Jones was the victim of an apparent homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riley County Police.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update the story with more details as they become available.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s