Police identify body found in rural Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has identified the body found in rural Riley County on Saturday.

The Riley County Police Department says they received a call about the discovery of a dead body around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived on scene they located the body of a middle-aged white female.

Police have identified the woman as Carrie Alicia Jones, 48, of Junction City. Initial investigation by police revealed Jones was the victim of an apparent homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riley County Police.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update the story with more details as they become available.