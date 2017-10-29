Police chase ends in five-vehicle crash in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSHB) – A chase by the Kansas Highway Patrol led to a five-vehicle crash on Metcalf Ave. Saturday.

According to a crash report, police were pursuing a Chevy pickup truck around 11:30 a.m.

When the driver came upon traffic stopped at a red light, he drove the truck through the grass median to go around the vehicles.

As it came out of the median, the truck hit another vehicle turning onto 93rd St. That vehicle came to rest in a southbound lane.

The truck then struck a vehicle stopped at the red light head on. The impact pushed that vehicle into two others.

Debris from the crash struck a sixth vehicle.

No serious injuries were reported.