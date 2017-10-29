Police chase ends in five-vehicle crash in Overland Park

41 Action News Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy The City of Overland Park Facebook Page.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSHB) – A chase by the Kansas Highway Patrol led to a five-vehicle crash on Metcalf Ave. Saturday.

According to a crash report, police were pursuing a Chevy pickup truck around 11:30 a.m.

When the driver came upon traffic stopped at a red light, he drove the truck through the grass median to go around the vehicles.

As it came out of the median, the truck hit another vehicle turning onto 93rd St. That vehicle came to rest in a southbound lane.

The truck then struck a vehicle stopped at the red light head on. The impact pushed that vehicle into two others.

Debris from the crash struck a sixth vehicle.

No serious injuries were reported.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s