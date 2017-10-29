Man critically injured in Sunday shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in critical condition after being shot Sunday evening.

Officials say it happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic and Gilbert.

An official said two men were crossing paths in the area when a confrontation broke out. One man shot a 49-year-old man in the stomach and then ran away.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. Be sure to stay with us throughout the night as we bring you the latest in the investigation.

