Iowa man dies in Kansas crash en route to get cattle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – An 18-year-old Iowa man who had been reported missing died in a crash in Kansas.

KTIV reports that Jake Roos of Ashton, Iowa, was reported missing early Friday morning while he was on the way to pick up a load of cattle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Roos’ vehicle crossed the center line and crashed on U-36 about four miles east of Phillipsburg around 2 a.m. Friday.

Roos had been driving to Stockton, Kansas, to pick up the cattle. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

