Tennis players, fans protest in support of tennis pro

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of Wichita tennis players and fans braved the cold Saturday morning to protest tennis pro, Jeff Clark, who they say is being fired.

The protesters say Clark was fired from his position as the head tennis professional at the Riverside Tennis Center.

They brought signs and even petitions to sign to take to city leaders.

Organizers of the protest claim the city recently released Clark and then told the tennis pro he could stay on with the city as a freelance instructor, on a part-time basis. Organizers also said Clark is an important part of Wichita’s thriving tennis community.

“Without Jeff here, sure you could have somebody come out and lob tennis balls with you, but organizing lessons and drills, and tournaments…that is what Jeff’s been doing,” said Marvin Magby, a Wichita tennis player. “You don’t get people who are good like that.”

Protesters said an email campaign has also been started in hopes of getting city leaders to reverse the decision to move Clark to a freelance employee.

