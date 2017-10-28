Shooting injures one, WPD searching for suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police said they are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning.

According to officers, it happened around 2 a.m. in the 300 of South Ida.

It was there police said three 19-year-old men were parking their car to go to a party when an unknown suspect opened fire.

One of the men was hit in the head.

Police said the other two 19 year olds took the victim to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information into this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 268-4407.

