Police investigate crime involving high school football players

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Members of the Manhattan High School football team were involved in a beating, school officials confirmed.

Officers are in the process of filing a battery report from the information they received. The battery is reported to have occurred near Lew Lane Field at Bishop Stadium in Manhattan on Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were listed as the victims when it was reported multiple teenage suspects kicked and hit the victims.

Officers are still in the process of interviewing multiple parties involved. The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made and the severity of injuries has not been reported.

According to RCPD spokeswoman Hali Rowland, at least 20 people are being investigated as witnesses and/or suspects.

KSNT spoke with the district’s athletic director ahead of Friday night’s football game. He declined to comment.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as information becomes available.

