SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after being hit in the middle of a highway early Saturday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened just after 1:30 a.m. on US Highway 81, just after the I-70 ramp. That’s just north and west of Salina.

Troopers said a vehicle was just pulling onto US-81 when it struck 26-year-old Jerry D. Hurde Jr.

Hurde was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not said why the man was in the middle of the road.