Messages of love fill boarded-up storefronts ahead of white supremacist rally

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – More businesses boarded up Friday ahead of the white supremacist rally in downtown Murfreesboro.

Instead of leaving the wood bare, some owners decided to start filling the boards with positive messages.

News 4 was there as people on the town square decided hate was not going to have the last word. Many stopped to grab a marker and leave their mark for others to see.

Contractors in the Murfreesboro square kept busy Friday. Daniel Van Ekelenburg, a private contractor with Rent A Husband handyman company, boarded up a law office. While it’s business for him, Van Ekelenburg doesn’t like the circumstances.

“The windows cost a lot more. I’d like to think that they’re not needed,” Van Ekelenburg said. “But at the same time, if they are needed, everyone will be glad that they’re up.”

The look of boarded-up storefronts is jarring, so owners of the Garage Barre studio decided to turn it into something positive. They along with people from their barre class put markers to the plywood.

“When they boarded last night I believe, they as a community started writing messages of love on the board and it’s just grown from there,” said Tammy Garner, of Murfreesboro.

Garner knows the studio owners and wrote a message herself.

“I wrote, ‘Love conquers all.’ We love all. Murfreesboro is united. We will not be divided no matter how different we may be,” Garner said.

News 4 counted 10 people stop and write their own words in about 20 minutes. Murfreesboro native Debbie Miller found what blossomed there moving, and she penned the phrase, “There is no room for hate.” Miller said she thinks more businesses should follow Garage Barre’s lead.

“Oh yes, I wish they would. We don’t need any violence,” Miller said.

News 4 observed people smiling at one another and talking about the messages of love. Residents said they hope whatever happens Saturday will be peaceful.

